UAE minister announces timeline for implementing Schengen-style visa for GCC countries

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, has announced that a unified visa similar to the Schengen visa for Gulf countries will be introduced early next year. This visa, approved during a meeting of GCC ministers in Muscat, is set to be rolled out in 2024 or 2025, depending on the finalization of its rules.

With this visa, tourists can explore all six Gulf states – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait using a single visa. There are plans for a unified tourist route connecting these nations for foreign tourists with stays exceeding 30 days. Additionally, the UAE’s Tourism Council is working on a tourism route linking all seven emirates.

The Gulf Cooperation Council aims to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP as part of its 2030 strategy. This includes increasing inter-city flights and hotel guests across GCC nations. Experts believe the Schengen-style visa will benefit the economies and job opportunities in the region.