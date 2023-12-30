Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking on New Year’s Eve

Abu Dhabi has announced a reprieve for residents during the New Year’s holidays by offering free parking and toll exemptions. The Integrated Transport Centre has officially announced that on Monday, January 1, 2024, both parking fees and toll charges at the Darb toll gate will be waived. It’s crucial to note that toll gate fees will resume from Tuesday, January 2.

For users of Mawaqif (surface parking), revel in the freedom of complimentary parking until 7.59 am on Tuesday, January 2. Moreover, parking will be free at the Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot throughout the holiday.

While celebrating this joyous occasion, residents are kindly reminded to avoid parking in prohibited areas, refrain from obstructing vehicle movement, and steer clear of parking in residential areas from 9 pm to 8 am.

Regarding transportation, bus services will adhere to the regular schedule observed on weekends and public holidays.