Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Now Offers 24-Hour Tours

Exciting news for visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque! The iconic landmark is now offering night tours, extending its accessibility around the clock. The Sura Evening Cultural Tours provide entry to the mosque from 10 pm to 9 am, making it available to the public 24 hours a day.

Tailored for those with schedules outside standard working hours, this service also caters to individuals in transit or awaiting connecting flights in the UAE. It’s a unique opportunity to explore the mosque’s rich Islamic history and architectural beauty, with the added bonus of witnessing behind-the-scenes activities like maintenance and cleaning.

The term “Sura,” meaning ‘travel in the night’ in Arabic, perfectly captures the essence of these newly introduced tours, coinciding with the mosque’s 16th anniversary. To enhance the experience, visitors are provided with a multimedia guide device, offering information in 14 international languages and catering to the visually impaired and deaf individuals, ensuring inclusivity for all.

Tickets for this captivating experience are priced at Dh20 per person, and those eager to uncover the mosque’s hidden gems can easily book a tour on www.szgmc.gov.ae.

For those preferring daytime tours, regular visiting hours are as follows:

Saturday to Thursday: 9 am to 10 pm

Friday: 9 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 10 pm