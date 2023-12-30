Air Arabia Announces Daily Flights From UAE to Kabul

Air Arabia, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, has announced its plans to initiate daily flights to Kabul, becoming the second Emirati airline to establish connectivity with the Afghan capital. The budget carrier, headquartered in Sharjah, is scheduled to commence non-stop flights to and from Kabul starting January 10, according to the official announcement.

Emphasizing the significance of this service, Adel Al Ali, the group CEO, stated that it reflects their ongoing commitment to offering passengers affordable and value-driven air travel options while introducing new destinations for exploration.

This move follows the footsteps of flydubai, another low-cost Emirati airline, which became the first international carrier to resume flights to Afghanistan after the tumultuous withdrawal of US forces in 2021. The chaotic events surrounding the evacuation led to significant damage to Kabul’s airport, and a tragic suicide bombing resulted in the loss of over 170 lives, including 13 US troops.

The full resumption of operations at Kabul’s airport is considered vital for the economic recovery of Afghanistan. Presently, Afghanistan’s Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, along with flydubai, operate limited services from Kabul to various destinations such as Dubai, Moscow, Islamabad, and Istanbul.

In a notable development last year, the UAE-based company GAAC secured a contract to manage Afghanistan’s air traffic, indicating the anticipated return of international airlines to the region.