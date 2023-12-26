Ajman Announces Paid Holiday for New Year for Government Employees

Ajman’s Human Resources Department has officially declared a paid New Year Holiday for government employees in the emirate.
As per the announcement, January 1, 2024, will be observed as a paid holiday for Ajman’s government employees. The regular work schedule is set to resume from Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
This decision aligns with similar announcements made in other emirates, where a paid holiday on this occasion has been confirmed.
Additionally, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources has declared a public holiday on January 1, 2024, extending across all emirates.
