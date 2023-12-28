Dubai Issues Security Plan for New Year Events

Dubai authorities have outlined an extensive security blueprint for the upcoming New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle. The city has been strategically divided into four sectors—North, Central, West, and the Maritime sector—across 32 locations to efficiently oversee the celebrations. Spearheaded by Dubai’s Events Security Committee, this collaborative effort involves 55 government and private entities.

The fireworks displays will illuminate iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, The Beach, Bluewaters (JBR), Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach, Hatta, Global Village, Al Seef, Festival City, and more. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for workers, viewing screens will be installed in coordination with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for operations affairs at Dubai Police and chairman of the Events Security Committee, highlighted the unity among the 55 entities for maximum security. A comprehensive security plan involves expertise from each entity to secure tourist areas, shopping malls, and manage traffic during the festivities.

To facilitate a smooth experience, around 12,000 personnel, including 5,574 police officers, will be deployed across Dubai and Hatta. Road closures around Downtown and popular locations will start at 4 pm, with Sheikh Zayed Road closing from 9 pm. Dubai Metro will extend services for 40 hours, supported by 230 buses.

Dubai Municipality is mobilizing 2,700 executive and field teams to oversee celebration sites. Special attention will be given to key areas like Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and others. A sanitation brigade of 2,281 workers will maintain cleanliness, supported by over 300 waste storage facilities in crowded locations.

In addition to sanitation efforts, Dubai Municipality’s health and safety teams, comprising 63 inspectors and supervisors, will conduct field visits to ensure compliance with standards. Food safety teams, with 27 inspectors, will inspect establishments across event sites.

Dubai Civil Defence is set to deploy over 947 firefighters across celebration sites for a rapid response to emergencies. The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services will station 178 ambulances, four boats, 556 paramedics, and 35 supervisors across Dubai. Ambulance points have been strategically placed for comprehensive emergency services.

Meticulous planning extends to lifeguard services on beaches, with a team of 8 monitors and inspectors ensuring the highest levels of visitor safety. Dubai Ambulance vehicles will be strategically stationed in vital areas, ready to respond to any medical emergencies.

Dubai leaves no stone unturned in its preparations for the grand New Year’s Eve celebrations. With a focus on security, safety, and efficient crowd management, the city aims to provide residents and visitors with a memorable and secure experience as they welcome the new year.