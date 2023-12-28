Dubai New Year Event Traffic Plan: All major roads to remain closed

Dubai Police has released a traffic plan for New Year’s celebrations, announcing the closure of major roads starting at 4 pm on December 31. Abdul Rehman Obaid Juma Al Falasi, a representative from the traffic department, advised those intending to join festivities in Downtown and other popular areas to start early and utilize public transport due to expected traffic.

Al Falasi provided the following schedule:

1. Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will close at 4 pm.

2. The upper level of the Financial Road will close at 8 pm, and the lower level at 4 pm.

3. Al Asayel Road will close at 4 pm.



4. Sheikh Zayed Road will close at 9 pm.

To manage the expected influx, traffic diversions will be directed to Sheikh Zayed Road. If planning to participate in the celebrations, it is advised to plan ahead and consider alternative transportation to avoid the inconvenience of road closures.

Sheikh Zayed Road, a major city thoroughfare, is set to close at 9 pm, a crucial step in ensuring the smooth execution of festivities.

The traffic plan encompasses 32 locations specified in the event committee’s security and action plan. From the scenic landscapes of Hatta to the towering landmarks of Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, as well as the vibrant Festival City, each area has been strategically designated for a memorable New Year’s celebration.

In anticipation of diverse revelers’ needs, Abdul Rehman Obaid Juma Al Falasi shared insights into preparations. This year, 30 supporting tents have been added across these areas, offering essential support and resources, including food supplies, water, restroom facilities, and a dedicated lost-and-found service.

Preparations for this spectacular event began three months ago through collaborative efforts of the Event Preparation Committee. Numerous meetings with key stakeholders, such as the Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance, played a crucial role in shaping the comprehensive New Year’s Eve plan. A total of 55 internal and external partners have joined forces on the committee, underscoring their collective commitment to ensuring a seamless and joyous celebration for residents and visitors alike.