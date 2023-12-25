Dubai Plans to Build Over 750 Bus Shelters Across the City

Dubai’s public transportation system is gearing up for a significant enhancement as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to construct 762 new bus shelters throughout the city by 2025.

Incorporating 3D printing technology, RTA envisions creating futuristic and environmentally friendly structures across Dubai. These shelters prioritize inclusivity, aligning with the Dubai Code for People of Determination by offering wheelchair-accessible spaces and features for individuals of all abilities.

Part of the “My Community… A Place for Everyone” initiative, the shelters are designed to cater to different passenger volumes and diverse neighborhood needs. From air-conditioned main stops to convenient pick-up/drop-off stations, the project aims to provide tailored waiting spots.

Beyond shelter, each structure includes a shaded outdoor area, designated spaces for advertisements, and information screens displaying real-time bus routes, schedules, pick-up times, and valuable passenger information. The initiative signifies a holistic approach to mobility, striving to make public transport in Dubai seamless, efficient, and accessible for all.