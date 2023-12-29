Dubai Taxi Company Now Offering Various Options to Pay for Transportation Services

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to offer flexible payment solutions for its transportation services. In a strategic collaboration with Tabby, a prominent regional payments and shopping company, DTC aims to provide interest-free credit balances and short-term installment programs. This innovative approach allows customers to effectively manage their expenses while availing themselves of a diverse range of services.

This partnership, marking a first in the UAE’s transport sector for postpaid services, signifies a notable shift in the landscape of postpaid transport services. It encompasses post-payment solutions for various services, including limousine services, granting customers unprecedented flexibility in payment options.

The agreement, officially signed at the Dubai Taxi headquarters by Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, and Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby, underscores a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of transport services. Al Falasi highlighted DTC’s dedication to integrating innovative solutions, striving for the highest standards of luxury, and contributing to Dubai’s ambition to be one of the happiest cities globally.

DTC is now the pioneering company in the UAE to introduce a postpaid model for transport services, a move expected to redefine payment norms in the industry. The collaboration with Tabby is positioned to revolutionize how customers pay for services, especially for extended services like multi-day limousine bookings.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, enabling Dubai Taxi to offer flexible, seamless, and secure payment solutions. The emphasis on cutting-edge technology aligns with DTC’s continuous efforts to meet international standards and enhance the mobility experience in Dubai.

Hosam Arab expressed Tabby’s excitement about collaborating with Dubai Taxi, extending flexible payment options through the Tabby app. The initiative aims to optimize customers’ financial resources while enjoying the convenience of Dubai Taxi’s transport services. This forward-looking partnership signals a significant advancement in the convergence of transportation and modern payment solutions in the region.