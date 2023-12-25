Dubai Unveils Dh152 Million Bonus for Government Workers

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, has unveiled a substantial bonus for government employees based on their performance. The Dubai Government has allocated Dh152 million for performance-based bonuses, demonstrating its dedication to nurturing talent, encouraging creativity, and maintaining motivation among its workforce.

These bonuses not only acknowledge outstanding performance but also reflect Dubai’s commitment to fostering an environment that values innovation and recognizes the significant contributions of its employees. The overarching objective is to strengthen Dubai’s ongoing developmental journey and solidify its status as a prominent global city.

The allocation of these bonuses adheres to DGHR Law No. 8 of 2018, showcasing the government’s strategic initiatives to attract, manage, and retain highly skilled personnel. Decision No. (39) of 2018 is also instrumental in establishing a performance management system critical for enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of government entities.

This initiative underscores Dubai’s unwavering dedication to its workforce and its relentless pursuit of excellence, playing a crucial role in achieving outlined goals in its economic agenda. By cultivating a culture of recognition and motivation, Dubai actively works to enhance its position as a leading global hub for talent and innovation.