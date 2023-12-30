Dubai’s RTA Raises Minimum Fare for Taxi and Hala Services on New Year’s Eve

As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, revelers in Dubai should anticipate a slight uptick in taxi fares, as announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The flag fall (minimum fare) is set to increase from the usual Dh12 to Dh20 at specific locations across the city.

This adjustment applies to both regular metered taxis and the Hala Taxi service, specifically at key event locations such as the World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village, encompassing major events and other significant event days.

On the night of New Year’s Eve, from 6 pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to 6 am on the following day, Monday, January 1, 2024, dynamic fares for Hala Taxi services will be doubled at selected locations hosting the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Standard taxi services will also have a Dh20 flag fall at these locations during the specified timeframe.

These fare adjustments align with New Year’s Eve road closure plans and are expected to be in effect in and around locations with scheduled fireworks displays. The RTA aims to enhance and optimize both regular taxi services and the e-hail ride of Hala Taxi, particularly during major events like New Year’s Eve, where demand significantly rises among residents, visitors, and tourists in Dubai. The flag fall fare, a fixed amount charged at the start of a taxi journey, is a component of the total journey cost.