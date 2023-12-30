Massive drops in UAE airfares expected next month

According to the Gulf News, flight ticket prices to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from various parts of the world are expected to experience a significant drop in mid-January 2024. Sources suggest that these fare reductions will apply to longer-haul routes, making it advantageous even for travelers planning last-minute bookings.

Malou Prado, CEO of Dubai-based MPQ Travel and Tourism, indicates that the most substantial fare reductions on long-haul routes from the UAE are anticipated in the second and third weeks of January. The demand for flights to Dubai has been notably high, particularly from large tour groups, making it challenging for travelers to secure last-minute bookings.

The Gulf News provides specific examples of expected fare reductions, stating that “Economy class fares (from January 15 to 29) on the London Heathrow Airport to Dubai International will see a drop of AED2,410 compared to the December highs of AED5,135 (one-way) while return economy class rates from New York to Dubai will be at Dh3,519 compared to Dh6,487 travelers had to put up the last week of December.”

Additionally, airfare from San Francisco to Dubai is projected to be Dh5,943, down from Dh7,600 in December, and flights from Boston are expected to be Dh4,276. Fares to European destinations are estimated to range from Dh2,722 (Paris) to Dh3,005 (Amsterdam).

The report also highlights that airfares for flights from Manila to Dubai are anticipated to fall to Dh2,000 by the end of January, compared to the Dh5,000 paid in Q4-23. Currently, the ticket rates for inbound and outbound travel from the UAE are reported to be 25 to 50 percent higher than those in September and the first half of October.

The local and international airlines experienced a boost in the winter season due to heightened travel demand. According to the International Air Travel Association, an estimated 4.7 billion people are expected to travel in 2024.