A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared his predictions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the year 2022.

Marites Allen has prophesied that the royal couple will have a financially challenging year ahead of them.

Marites Allen is a 53-year-old feng shui practitioner in London. He has predicted that the royal couple’s love will be tested in 2022.

According to Allen, the financial prospects for the Duchess of Sussex, who has inked multi-million-dollar partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, do not appear bright.Nevertheless, a powerful, wealthy, and senior figure may assist her.

Meghan Markle was born in the Year of the Rooster. While Harry was born in the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese calendar.

The Lunar New Year is another name for the Chinese New Year. On the traditional Chinese calendar, it is the celebration that marks the start of a new year.

This year is the Year of the Water Tiger (2022).