Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 05:50 pm

A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 05:50 pm

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared his predictions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the year 2022.

Marites Allen has prophesied that the royal couple will have a financially challenging year ahead of them.

Read more: Kate Middleton more famous than Meghan Markle

Marites Allen is a 53-year-old feng shui practitioner in London. He has predicted that the royal couple’s love will be tested in 2022.

According to Allen, the financial prospects for the Duchess of Sussex, who has inked multi-million-dollar partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, do not appear bright.Nevertheless, a powerful, wealthy, and senior figure may assist her.

Meghan Markle was born in the Year of the Rooster. While Harry was born in the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese calendar.

The Lunar New Year is another name for the Chinese New Year. On the traditional Chinese calendar, it is the celebration that marks the start of a new year.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will send video greetings instead of attending Prince Philip’s burial service

This year is the Year of the Water Tiger (2022).

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
2 hours ago
Kanye West is found working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson

For Donda 2, Kanye West has teamed up with Marilyn Manson. The...
2 hours ago
Moses J. Moseley is found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia

Moses J. Moseley, star of The Walking Dead, has died at the...
2 hours ago
Cristano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shows relationship goals in I Am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reminiscing about their...
2 hours ago
Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had...
21 hours ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
30 seconds ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
10 mins ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
IU vs MS
13 mins ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
14 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 1, 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here you may find the most recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600