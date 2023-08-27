Pak-China joint air training exercise Shaheen-X to begin tomorrow

Articles
Pakistan-China Joint Air Training Exercise Shaheen X will commence from tomorrow and is being hosted by the China this time.

The Shaheen X joint exercises are being held in China’s northwestern regions of Jichuan and Yixuan.

The exercises will promote cooperation between the air forces of China and Pakistan, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said.

Added that the Shaheen X exercises will help improve the combat training of Pakistani and Chinese pilots.

Sources reported that Pakistan Air Force’s Four Point Five Generation Omni-Role J-10C aircraft will participate in overseas exercises for the first time.

