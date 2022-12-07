India: Rescue operation is underway to save a boy stuck in well

An eight-year-old boy who has been trapped in a small well in India for more than sixteen hours is currently the target of a rescue mission.

While playing with friends on Tuesday night in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tanmay Sahu accidentally fell into the borewell.

According to officials, he is trapped at roughly 55 feet in the 400-foot-deep well.

Rescuers are giving the boy oxygen, but they are unable to assess his condition due to the layers of dirt.

The disaster response team for the state is assisting with the rescue operations in the Betul district.

It would take “a couple more hours,” district magistrate Shyamendra Jaiswal told the ANI news agency, to free the toddler.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, expressed concern for the boy via Twitter and stated that he was in “continuous contact with the local authorities” as well as praying for his well-being.

Numerous farmers in India installed borewells—deep wells sunk into the earth to extract water—for irrigation due to a lack of water.

But when these wells dry up, they are abandoned and left exposed, posing a major risk to bystanders, particularly young children.

Many kids have drowned to death after slipping into small borewells.

