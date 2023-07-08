Advertisement
date 2023-07-08
Chandrayaan-3 Launch date, time and method: Report
  • Chandrayaan-3 mission set to launch on July 14.
  • Launch location: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
  • Live-streaming of the launch on social media platforms.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled to launch on July 14. The spacecraft has been safely transported and installed at the launchpad in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The launch window extends until July 19, allowing for flexibility in case of any delays. ISRO Chief S Somnath expressed optimism that the mission will successfully achieve a soft landing on the moon this time.

ISRO has already completed the integration of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) at the SDSC in Sriharikota, marking an important milestone in the preparation for the lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3, the upcoming lunar mission, will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission will utilize the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3), which is India’s largest rocket.

To provide public access to the launch, ISRO will live-stream the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch on its official YouTube channel. ISRO’s social media channels will also broadcast the event live for a wider audience.

