Pakistani Rangers arrest six Indian smugglers in border standoff: ISPR

Pakistan Rangers Troops stationed along the international border with India have taken action to detain 6 Indian individuals who were found inside Pakistani territory between July 29 and August 3, 2023, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

These individuals were attempting to smuggle drugs, weapons, and ammunition into Pakistan.

The noteworthy aspect is that these smugglers managed to cross the heavily fortified border, despite the constant monitoring by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

This situation raises suspicions about a possible collaboration between BSF personnel and the smugglers involved in drug and weapons trafficking.

Interestingly, the Indian BSF has not reported the disappearance of these six citizens thus far.

Among the detained individuals, four are named Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh, and Vishal, all from Ferozpur. Additionally, Rattan Pal Singh from Jalandhar and Garvender Singh from Ludhiana are also among the apprehended smugglers.

The authorities in Pakistan intend to take legal action against these Indian smugglers for their unauthorized entry into Pakistani territory and engaging in unlawful activities.

The security forces in Pakistan emphasize their continued vigilance along the border and hope that the Indian BSF will uphold their professional duty by severing any connections with smuggling networks that operate within Indian territory.

This situation serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and complexities faced by security forces in maintaining border security and combating illegal activities.