Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Iran for visit

Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran will both meet with Mr. Putin.

Tuesday will be only Russian President Vladimir Putin’s second international trip since he started the invasion of Ukraine.

According to a Turkish official, Tehran will feature discussions on grain exports, Syria, and Ukraine.

Since the conflict in Ukraine began, the Russian president has restricted his travel to former Soviet Union countries.

In June, Mr. Putin travelled to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, both of which were once members of the USSR and are now ruled by autocrats and Russian friends. This was his first international trip since February.

Putin will have the chance to strengthen ties with Iran during his visit on Tuesday, one of Moscow’s few remaining friends and a country that is also a target of Western economic sanctions.

It comes in response to claims made by US officials last week that Tehran intended to give Russia hundreds of drones to use in its conflict in Ukraine. And on Tuesday, the state oil firm of Iran and the Russian energy behemoth Gazprom inked a new development agreement for $40 million (£33 million).

"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Yuri Ushakov, Mr Putin's top foreign policy adviser, told a media briefing on Monday. "A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda."