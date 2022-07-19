Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska visits US for a meeting

Russia Ukraine War: Catch up all live update on Russia-Ukraine
The Russia-Ukraine War, which started in 2014, got a lot worse when...
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, is in the US for a number of important meetings and to address Congress.
Her visit comes four months after her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, pleaded for additional military equipment in an online speech to Congress.
According to the White House, Ms. Zelenska spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday and will speak with Jill Biden on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, she is scheduled to address legislators on Capitol Hill.
After Dr. Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine in May, the two first ladies will meet again on Tuesday.
No formal position in the Ukrainian government is held by Ms. Zelenska. But after over five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kiev is eager to enlist the US’s additional military assistance and political support.
Nearly $40 billion (£33 billion) in aid to Ukraine has already been approved by Congress and is scheduled to be given in full by the end of September.
Samantha Power, the director of the US Agency for International Development, also met with Ms. Zelenska on Monday.
The organization has donated countless millions of dollars to the Ukrainian government, as well as for humanitarian aid and efforts to address a global food shortage made worse by Russia’s war.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.