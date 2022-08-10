Ukraine war will end with liberation of Crimea – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky made no mention of the explosions in his nightly speech.

Russia has downplayed the blasts, while a key Ukrainian advisor has denied Ukraine is to blame.

Moscow would take any Ukrainian assault on Crimea very seriously.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s conflict started with Crimea and must conclude with its liberation, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was speaking barely hours after a series of blasts killed one person at a Russian airfield in the area.

Mr Zelensky made no mention of the explosions in his nightly speech, instead focusing on the peninsula, stating, “Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up.”

Russia has downplayed the blasts, while a key Ukrainian advisor has denied Ukraine is to blame.

Crimea is technically part of Ukraine, although it was seized by Russia in 2014 after an unconstitutional referendum, according to the international community. Many Ukrainians consider this as the beginning of their conflict with Russia.

A series of explosions shook the Saky military post near Novofedorivka, in western Crimea, near coastal resorts popular with Russian visitors, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Footage on social media showed beachgoers fleeing as the explosions erupted, with witnesses reporting hearing at least 12 bombs. According to Crimea’s Russian-appointed health authority, one civilian was killed and eight others were wounded.

The Russian defence ministry said the explosions were caused by munitions that detonated in a shop, although this has not been independently confirmed.

And Ukrainian presidential assistant Mykhailo Podolyak denied involvement in the bombings, telling the Dozhd online television programme, “Of course not. “What does this have to do with us?”

Moscow would take any Ukrainian assault on Crimea very seriously. Russia issued a warning last month when ex-President Dmitry Medvedev said that if Ukraine attacks Crimea, “Judgement Day will instantly await.”

Mr Zelensky did not mention the explosions in his statement on Tuesday, but he did speak extensively about the peninsula, saying, We will not forget that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea.

“This Russian war…began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Zelensky’s most recent words indicate that he thinks Ukraine must reclaim the peninsula before the conflict can be declared over, although he has previously said otherwise.

He earlier said that Ukraine would accept peace if Russia returned to their positions before February 24, implying that retaking Crimea would not be required.

Also Read North Korea offers Russia “100,000 volunteers” to attack Ukraine North Korea is prepared to send 100,000 soldiers to its partner Russia...