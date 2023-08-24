Commerce Minister to Head Kingdom’s Delegation to G20 Trade & Investment Ministerial Meeting

The Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, is scheduled to head the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting to be held in Jaipur, India between August 24 and 25.

Advertisement

Tomorrow’s meeting will see the participation of relevant ministers of the G20 and invited countries to discuss the most prominent priorities of the World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms, trade for growth and prosperity, trade logistics, trade and global value chains, and the integration of micro, small and medium enterprises into world trade.

On the sidelines of the event, Al-Qasabi will hold several bilateral meetings with counterparts from the G20 and invited countries and representatives of international organizations to discuss various important topics.

This year, India hosts the group with the slogan “One Land, One Family, One Future” in a bid to build a strong and evolving global economy, review the need for a more flexible and inclusive trading system and make global value chains work for inclusive, flexible and sustainable development after a decade of recession.