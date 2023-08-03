Two new crescents have been installed on Grand Mosque minarets.

Two new crescents have been installed on minarets near the King Abdulaziz Gate at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Made of carbon fiber molded around an internal iron structure, the imposing crescents are coated with gilded glass.

Advertisement

Mohammed Al-Waqdani, undersecretary of the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the crescents were considered among the most prominent features of Islamic and Grand Mosque architecture.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the installation work on the two minarets had involved coordination with several partner agencies.

The Grand Mosque has 13 minarets, as well as other significant sites including the Kaaba, Black Stone, Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the hills of Safa and Marwa.

Also Read Deputy Governor of Makkah to Lead Washing Ceremony of the Holy Kaaba The esteemed occasion of washing the Holy Kaaba will be led by...