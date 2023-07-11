Saylani head meet UAE consul general in Karachi

Saylani head appreciated the services of the UAE Consul General Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti.

Saylani Head Bashir Farooqui on Tuesday met UAE consul general Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti in Karachi.

In the meeting, Bashir Farooqui appreciated the services of the UAE consul general.

Farooqui also visited the UAE’s largest visa center in Karachi and appreciated the work of the staff.

He expressed satisfaction with citizens being provided with complete information at the visa center.

Bakhit Atiq al-Rumati stated that he will personally look into the affairs of any citizen who comes to apply for a visa through the reference of Saylani welfare.

Bakhit Atiq al-Rumati said, “I am grateful to Mr Basheer Farooqui.”