VP Kamala Harris visits Shinzo Abe’s funeral in Tokyo

Vice President Kamala Harris went to the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Tokyo was put on high alert because the funeral was so important.

At the ceremony, which was attended by about 4,300 people, Harris spoke for the United States. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be at Abe’s funeral.

Harris sat next to Rahm Emanuel, who was the mayor of Chicago and is now the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

After the funeral, Harris talked to the press and said that her trip to Japan was “under very sad circumstances.” “Many nice things have been said about his role as a leader,” she told reporters.

Harris praised Abe for “opening up” the Indo-Pacific region and said that she and the current Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, had recently had dinner to honour Abe’s legacy.

“As a part of the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. values and stands by these principles,” she said.

Abe was one of Japan’s most divisive leaders. In July, he was shot and killed while campaigning in Nara, in the west of the country. This was the first time since 1936 that a former Japanese Prime Minister had been killed.

People all over the country had different feelings about his sudden death. In memory of Abe, hundreds of people put flowers in Kudanzaka Park on Tuesday, and former President Trump called him “a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country.”

Even though Abe was popular because he was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, there were also plans to protest on the day of his funeral.

In Japan, there are mixed feelings about the funeral itself. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Abe deserved a big funeral and that no one has to pay tribute to him.

But Kishida has been criticised for holding the expensive event, which is expected to cost $11.5 million. Many Japanese people who were protesting also said that the ruling party’s close relationship with the Unification Church was bad because the church “brainwashes” people into giving it money.

Tetsuya Yamagami is accused of killing Abe. He is said to have told police that Abe’s membership in the Unification Church made him want to kill him. He didn’t like it when his mother gave a lot of money from the family’s savings to the church.

Akie Abe, who was married to Abe, brought his ashes into the Nippon Budokan arena. During the procession, the boom of a cannon could be heard from where people were sitting in the arena.

Prime Minister Fumio eulogised Abe in Japanese. When other Japanese politicians spoke after Abe, they stood in front of his ashes. During Abe’s funeral, his wife’s face was shown on the projector screen wiping away tears.

