Earthquake caused deep gap in middle of Turkish olive grove

  • Last Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Syria and Turkey.
  • Killed tens of thousands of people and wrecked entire city blocks.
  • Last Monday’s earthquake was the deadliest in 25 years.
During last week’s terrible earthquake in Turkey, a valley 984 feet long (300 meters) split a lush olive grove.

Turkey’s southeast Altınozu area, which borders Syria, has captured remarkable footage of the split olive grove’s jagged, sandy-colored canyon. Over 130 feet of cleavage (40 meters).

Last Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Syria and Turkey killed tens of thousands of people and wrecked entire city blocks.

Demioren News Agency quoted area resident Irfan Aksu as saying the earthquake made “an unbelievable sound” last Monday.

“We woke up to a battlefield,” he continued.

He requested expert inspection for future damage. “This is not a little town—there are 1000 houses and 7000 thousand people,” he remarked. We’re afraid… It would have happened in the centre of our town if it was closer.”

Last Monday’s earthquake was the largest since an 8.1 magnitude quake hit a region near the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean in 2021, but it caused minimal damage due to its distant position.

Turkey, located on tectonic plate borders, experiences powerful earthquakes. Last Monday’s earthquake was the deadliest in 25 years.

Several causes made this earthquake deadly. Time of day is one. The early morning tremor locked several people in their houses.

