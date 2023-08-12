Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Articles
Advertisement
Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Mosque collapses in Zaria, Nigeria, killing at least 7.
  • A crack had been identified in the wall of the mosque the day before the collapse.
    • Advertisement
  • The mosque is over 100 years old.

Officials report that a mosque in Zaria, Nigeria, collapsed during Friday prayers, leading to the tragic loss of at least seven lives.

The incident occurred as the building was filled with worshippers, and an ongoing investigation aims to determine the cause behind the collapse.

The local emir revealed to media outlets that a crack had been identified in one of the walls a day prior.

The mosque, which has stood for over a century, fell victim to this unfortunate event.

Advertisement

Nigeria has experienced a recurring issue of building collapses throughout its history.

Advertisement

“Four bodies were found initially,” a council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai told Reuters news agency.

Advertisement

“Then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque,” Mr Kwarbai added.

Advertisement

The Emir, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, informed the media that a group of engineers had been assembled to address the crack in the structure before the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Floods in Bangladesh cause devastation and claim 48 lives
Floods in Bangladesh cause devastation and claim 48 lives

In the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains followed by flooding, the death...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story