Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Floods in Bangladesh cause devastation and claim 48 lives
In the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains followed by flooding, the death...
Officials report that a mosque in Zaria, Nigeria, collapsed during Friday prayers, leading to the tragic loss of at least seven lives.
The incident occurred as the building was filled with worshippers, and an ongoing investigation aims to determine the cause behind the collapse.
The local emir revealed to media outlets that a crack had been identified in one of the walls a day prior.
The mosque, which has stood for over a century, fell victim to this unfortunate event.
Nigeria has experienced a recurring issue of building collapses throughout its history.
“Four bodies were found initially,” a council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai told Reuters news agency.
“Then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque,” Mr Kwarbai added.
The Emir, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, informed the media that a group of engineers had been assembled to address the crack in the structure before the incident.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the World News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.