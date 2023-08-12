Nigeria Mosque Collapse in Zaria Kills at Least 7

Mosque collapses in Zaria, Nigeria, killing at least 7.

A crack had been identified in the wall of the mosque the day before the collapse.

The mosque is over 100 years old.

Officials report that a mosque in Zaria, Nigeria, collapsed during Friday prayers, leading to the tragic loss of at least seven lives.

The incident occurred as the building was filled with worshippers, and an ongoing investigation aims to determine the cause behind the collapse.

The local emir revealed to media outlets that a crack had been identified in one of the walls a day prior.

The mosque, which has stood for over a century, fell victim to this unfortunate event.

Nigeria has experienced a recurring issue of building collapses throughout its history.