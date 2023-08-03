Russia adds Norway to list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Norway has been added to a list of unfriendly nations engaged in hostile activities against Moscow’s foreign diplomatic missions abroad, according to reports from Russian media on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the statement issued by the cabinet, it stated: “We adopted the Russian presidential decree ‘On the application of measures against the unfriendly actions of foreign states.’”

“The decree stipulates restrictions, up to a complete ban, on the ability of unfriendly countries to hire staff for their embassies, consulates, representative offices of state bodies and state institutions from among persons resident in Russia,” the statement said.

“So, according to the new order, Norway is assigned a limit of 27 employees,” the cabinet stated.

In May 2021, the government enforced restrictions on the diplomatic missions of the United States and the Czech Republic. In July 2022, they extended this measure to include the diplomatic missions of Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, and Slovakia, prohibiting their activities.

Advertisement