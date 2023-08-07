Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan August 2023

Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker Suzuki. Originally introduced in 1983, this supermini car has been marketed under various names throughout its history, including Geo Metro, Chevrolet Sprint, Pontiac Firefly, and Holden Barina. Despite being discontinued in many markets in 2003, the Cultus continued to be manufactured in Pakistan due to its significant popularity and demand in the country.
In Pakistan, the holds a prominent position in the automotive market. It has been a popular choice among car buyers in the country for many years. The Cultus is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, making it suitable for urban driving conditions. It has undergone several generations of updates and improvements to cater to the needs and preferences of Pakistani consumers. The Cultus offers a comfortable interior, modern features, and reliable performance, making it a preferred option for individuals and families alike Suzuki Cultus
The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXR is Rs 3,718,000.
The ex-factory price of VXL is Rs 4,084,000. Suzuki Cultus
The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift is Rs 4,366,000.
