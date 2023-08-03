Watch: Pilotless Drone Delivers Food In Minutes

Hugo Carvajal issues not-guilty plea to drug trafficking allegations
Hugo Carvajal, the former Venezuelan military intelligence director, has pleaded not guilty...
Sohan Rai, a content creator, has devised an innovative solution to address the obstacles posed by extended working hours, challenging weather conditions, and traffic disruptions, which often impede a seamless experience for both customers and delivery agents.
In contrast to the conventional process of ordering, waiting at the restaurant for food preparation, and transporting it home, Sohan Rai’s invention introduces a drone delivery system. This system allows customers to easily choose their desired items, complete payment, and receive their food directly at their doorstep, circumventing potential delays and hindrances caused by weather and traffic.
Watch The Video Here:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
During his brief stint as a Zomato delivery agent, Sohan Rai had an unpleasant experience as he came to realize the significant challenges posed by long working hours, adverse weather, and heavy traffic.
These hurdles not only affect the smooth and seamless experience for customers but also create difficulties for the delivery agents themselves.
In response to this issue, Rai took it upon himself to develop a solution.
He decided to construct a drone that could revolutionize food delivery by offering faster and hassle-free service, bypassing the constraints of weather and traffic.
With this innovation, Rai aimed to improve the overall experience for both customers and delivery agents alike.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.