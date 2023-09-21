Sharjah Declares a 4-Day Weekend in UAE for Prophet’s Birthday

Sharjah government employees will have a four-day weekend from September 28 to October 1.

Federal and private sector employees in the rest of the UAE will enjoy a day off on September 29.

This is the last extended weekend in the UAE before the National Day celebrations.

The Sharjah government has declared a holiday in honor of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday (peace be upon him). Government employees in Sharjah will have a four-day weekend, from Thursday, September 28, to Sunday, October 1. This extended break allows employees to relax, enjoy time with loved ones, and join in the celebrations.

Federal government employees and private sector workers across the rest of the UAE will have a day off on Friday, September 29. This provides them with the opportunity to participate in the festivities and enjoy an extended weekend.

Keep in mind that the National Day holidays are on December 2 and 3, both of which are weekends (Saturday and Sunday). As a result, the upcoming holiday is the last extended weekend in the UAE before the National Day celebrations.

Whether you opt to relax at home, discover the UAE’s scenic wonders, or immerse yourself in cultural experiences, this four-day weekend offers an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate and savor some much-needed leisure.

Make sure to seize this chance and craft enduring memories. I wish you joyous celebrations and a delightful extended weekend!

