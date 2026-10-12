PM Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The committee will oversee the province’s administrative matters and monitor the government’s handling.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an 11-member committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to monitor governance, law and order, and daily administrative affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to reports.





The committee will oversee the province’s administrative matters and monitor the government’s handling of security and public affairs.





Ishaq Dar has been appointed convener of the committee, which includes Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.





According to reports, the committee will also include one representative each from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Further details about the committee’s responsibilities and its monitoring process were not immediately available.