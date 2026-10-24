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ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin Lionel Messi receives Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for sports Sindh forms JIT, two more committees to probe Mir Raza Ali murder case Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin Lionel Messi receives Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for sports Sindh forms JIT, two more committees to probe Mir Raza Ali murder case Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says

Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto

Aymen Saleem praised Bhutto for becoming Pakistan’s first female prime minister.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The actor also thanked PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the opportunity

KARACHI: From winning hearts on television to stepping into the political arena, actor Aymen Saleem is embarking on a new chapter in her career after joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), citing the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto as her lifelong inspiration.


The star announced her decision at a news conference in Karachi alongside senior PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. Her political debut marks a major shift from the entertainment industry, sparking interest among fans eager to see her take on a new role in public life.


Aymen Saleem, the daughter of former Pakistan cricket player Saleem Yousuf, said joining the party was not simply a political move but a commitment to serving Pakistan and its people.


“Since my childhood, I’ve been a big fan of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” she said, adding that Bhutto’s journey had inspired generations of women.


Aymen Saleem praised Bhutto for becoming Pakistan’s first female prime minister and leading a democratic government despite facing significant challenges. She said Bhutto’s life taught her that girls should never limit their ambitions. “That is why I’m here,” Saleem said.

The actor also thanked PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the opportunity. She said her upbringing had instilled a strong sense of patriotism, noting that her father had represented Pakistan in cricket for more than a decade.


Aymen Saleem said she hoped to use her education and professional experience to contribute to the country. Before entering the entertainment industry, she worked in investment banking and consulting in New York.


She gained widespread recognition through the hit television drama in 2021. Her entry into politics opens a new chapter beyond the screen, with her future political role likely to draw attention from both entertainment followers and political observers.

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