Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran warned that no one would receive preferential treatment because of their public profile.

The incident is drawing renewed attention to the scrutiny faced by high-profile social media personalities

LAHORE: A fresh social media storm is brewing among Rajab Butt’s massive fan base after Lahore police seized a Land Cruiser linked to the popular Tik Tok star over an allegedly fake and unauthorized license plate, sparking online buzz around the latest controversy involving the internet personality.

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Sundar police intercepted the luxury SUV near NFC Bridge during a citywide crackdown on vehicles displaying fake, illegal and nonstandard registration plates.





The vehicle was being driven by a man identified as Musa Khan, who reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the suspicious plate, according to a spokesperson for the deputy inspector general of operations.





Police registered a first information report against Musa Khan and moved the Land Cruiser to the police station for further legal proceedings. The DIG Operations spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Rajab Butt, bringing the social media star into the spotlight once again.

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Just about a week before the incident, Rajab Butt reportedly shared personal family videos and memories on social media, expressing gratitude to his parents and presenting them with gifts.





Fans flooded the comments with praise and congratulatory messages, celebrating the YouTuber’s gesture toward his family. Rajab Butt had also showcased his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 after taking delivery from a local dealership.

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The luxury SUV was reportedly valued at between Rs.7 crore and Rs.7.25 crore according to reports, drawing attention from his followers. The vehicle’s recent public showcase has now added another dimension to the online discussion following its seizure by Lahore police.





However, authorities have not announced any criminal charges against Butt personally in connection with the incident. Police proceedings currently concern the driver, while questions surrounding the vehicle’s ownership and registration details remain under investigation.





The seizure comes as Lahore police intensify efforts to crack down on vehicles carrying fake, unauthorized and nonstandard registration plates. Police officials said 1,508 first information reports had been registered as part of the citywide campaign, highlighting the scale of the operation.





Law enforcement officials maintain that suspicious registration plates can complicate vehicle identification and undermine efforts to prevent crime. Authorities say enforcing registration rules is essential to strengthening public safety and ensuring accountability on the roads.





DIG Operations Faisal Kamran warned that no one would receive preferential treatment because of their public profile or social standing. He emphasized that verifying vehicle identities remains a key part of the police department’s efforts to prevent criminal activity and improve security across Lahore.





As news of the seizure circulates online, the incident is drawing renewed attention to the scrutiny faced by high-profile social media personalities.