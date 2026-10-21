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Wednesday, October 21, 2026
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Headlines
France restricts movement in several cities as unrest continues ‘ Deadly drone attack on Sudan border market leaves 153 dead Australia, Japan stocks rise as Asian markets trade mixed Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million France restricts movement in several cities as unrest continues ‘ Deadly drone attack on Sudan border market leaves 153 dead Australia, Japan stocks rise as Asian markets trade mixed Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million

Australia, Japan stocks rise as Asian markets trade mixed

Pakistan stock exchange gains 779 points as KSE-100 closes at 165,930

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Asian stock markets traded mixed, with gains in Australia and Japan offset by losses in India, Hong Kong and China.


Australia’s ASX index rose 14.40 points to 8,831.30, while Japan’s Nikkei index gained 545.82 points to reach 64,621.24.


In contrast, India’s Nifty 50 fell 104 points to 22,784.95.


Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 163.72 points to 23,704.02, while China’s Shanghai Composite index dropped 22.449 points to 3,712.922.


The mixed performance reflected diverging movements across major Asian equity markets, with Japan and Australia posting gains while other regional benchmarks traded lower.


Pakistan stock exchange gains 779 points as KSE-100 closes at 165,930

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 779 points to close at 165,930.


The index had closed at 165,151 points in the previous session.


During the trading session, the benchmark index touched an intraday high of 166,242 points and a low of 164,731 points, reflecting fluctuations in market activity.


A total of 379.9 million shares changed hands during the session, with the value of traded shares reaching Rs21 billion.


Shares of 568 companies were traded on the exchange. Of these, 225 closed higher, while 230 recorded losses.

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