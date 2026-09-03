PSX partners with UK’s MOBILIST programme to strengthen sustainable finance

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is partnering with the United Kingdom's MOBILIST programme to unlock more private investment in the country's sustainable development and climate transition through products listed on the exchange.

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is partnering with the United Kingdom's MOBILIST programme to unlock more private investment in the country's sustainable development and climate transition through products listed on the exchange.

MOBILIST is the only development finance programme of its kind and invests in listed products on public markets to mobilise private capital into emerging markets and developing economies, furthering sustainable development outcomes. It also produces research to increase understanding of mobilisation through public markets to inspire other investors and market participants to pursue similar transactions.

Through its partnership with the PSX, MOBILIST seeks to connect with the exchange’s network of issuers and market intermediaries in Pakistan to identify products eligible for support. The programme provides a unique combination of equity capital, technical assistance, and advisory services to support Pakistan’s initial public offerings (IPOs) and the development of new listed products.

Alison Blackburne, Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, said: "The UK is proud to partner with the PSX to mobilise private investment to those who need it most – businesses tackling climate and development challenges in emerging markets like Pakistan. Products like the Parwaaz Green Action Bond show what can be achieved when innovative development finance taps into the potential of public markets to mobilise private capital. This approach is critical to attracting investment that can drive growth and development to benefit the people and economy of Pakistan, as well as its trade and investment partners like the UK."

Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stated: “The Pakistan Stock Exchange is proud to partner with the UK’s MOBILIST programme to support businesses in accessing Pakistan’s capital market. Through this partnership, eligible businesses can benefit from equity investment, technical assistance, technical advisory, and enhanced visibility to support their journey towards listing on the Exchange.

We see this collaboration as an important step towards bringing more sustainable businesses to the public market and creating greater opportunities for them to access capital. This partnership enables local businesses to advance projects aligned with the SDGs and net zero commitments, while leveraging the capital market to drive sustainable growth and contribute to Pakistan’s broader sustainability agenda.”