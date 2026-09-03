Saturday, September 5, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role

PSX partners with UK’s MOBILIST programme to strengthen sustainable finance

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is partnering with the United Kingdom's MOBILIST programme to unlock more private investment in the country's sustainable development and climate transition through products listed on the exchange.

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is partnering with the United Kingdom's MOBILIST programme to unlock more private investment in the country's sustainable development and climate transition through products listed on the exchange.

MOBILIST is the only development finance programme of its kind and invests in listed products on public markets to mobilise private capital into emerging markets and developing economies, furthering sustainable development outcomes. It also produces research to increase understanding of mobilisation through public markets to inspire other investors and market participants to pursue similar transactions.

Through its partnership with the PSX, MOBILIST seeks to connect with the exchange’s network of issuers and market intermediaries in Pakistan to identify products eligible for support. The programme provides a unique combination of equity capital, technical assistance, and advisory services to support Pakistan’s initial public offerings (IPOs) and the development of new listed products.

Alison Blackburne, Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, said: "The UK is proud to partner with the PSX to mobilise private investment to those who need it most – businesses tackling climate and development challenges in emerging markets like Pakistan. Products like the Parwaaz Green Action Bond show what can be achieved when innovative development finance taps into the potential of public markets to mobilise private capital. This approach is critical to attracting investment that can drive growth and development to benefit the people and economy of Pakistan, as well as its trade and investment partners like the UK."

Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stated: “The Pakistan Stock Exchange is proud to partner with the UK’s MOBILIST programme to support businesses in accessing Pakistan’s capital market. Through this partnership, eligible businesses can benefit from equity investment, technical assistance, technical advisory, and enhanced visibility to support their journey towards listing on the Exchange.

We see this collaboration as an important step towards bringing more sustainable businesses to the public market and creating greater opportunities for them to access capital. This partnership enables local businesses to advance projects aligned with the SDGs and net zero commitments, while leveraging the capital market to drive sustainable growth and contribute to Pakistan’s broader sustainability agenda.”

Recommended

Pakistan stock exchange sees surge in retail investors, signaling potential market shift

Pakistan stock exchange sees surge in retail investors, signaling potential market shift
Pakistan Stock Exchange to Remain Closed This Thursday

Pakistan Stock Exchange to Remain Closed This Thursday
Bullish momentum drives in PSX, index crosses 131,000

Bullish momentum drives in PSX, index crosses 131,000
Hundred index rises 515 points to close at 122,761

Hundred index rises 515 points to close at 122,761