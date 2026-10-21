Ronaldo misses penalty and golden chances in Al Nassr victory

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar came close to scoring his 982nd career goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a setback in his pursuit of 1,000 career goals after missing a penalty and several scoring opportunities in Al Nassr’s 1-0 victory over NEOM in the Saudi Pro League.





The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar came close to scoring his 982nd career goal but failed to find the net in a frustrating outing despite his team securing three points.





Al Nassr won a penalty in the closing moments of the first half, but Ronaldo sent his spot kick wide of the goal, missing a valuable opportunity to move closer to the historic milestone.





It was his fourth failed penalty in 31 attempts for Al Nassr in domestic league competition.





Ronaldo missed another clear chance shortly after the start of the second half. Following an excellent header from Sadio Mane, the forward's close-range effort sailed over the crossbar.





Another missed header added to his frustration as the Portuguese star struggled to convert his opportunities.





Al Nassr eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Joao Felix finished brilliantly from an Angelo assist to secure the victory.





Despite the win, Ronaldo remained on 981 career goals, leaving fans waiting to see whether he can resume his pursuit of the landmark 1,000-goal mark in Al Nassr’s next match.