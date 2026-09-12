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Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of his generation, has built a massive global following on Instagram.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LISBON: Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly among the highest-paid personalities on Instagram, with reports suggesting he earns about 3.3 million euros for a single sponsored post.

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of his generation, has built a massive global following on Instagram, allowing his posts to reach millions of people directly around the world.


His reported earnings highlight the enormous commercial value of his personal brand, which extends well beyond soccer and into social media, endorsements and business ventures.

Ronaldo uses Instagram to promote business interests, brand partnerships, sports-related content and his lifestyle. His enormous following has made him highly attractive to global companies seeking access to a worldwide audience.

His CR7 brand has also expanded into clothing, footwear, fragrances and other business ventures, further strengthening his commercial profile.

Alongside earnings from soccer, sponsorships and his personal businesses, social media has become an important part of Ronaldo’s financial empire.

The reported €3.3 million fee per sponsored post underscores how globally famous athletes have increasingly become powerful media platforms in their own right.

Earlier, Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an emotional end to what the veteran star said was his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Spain secured its place in the quarterfinals with a late goal after a tightly contested match, eliminating Portugal from the tournament.

Ronaldo, 41, was visibly emotional after the final whistle and wept on the pitch as teammates and opponents gathered around him.

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