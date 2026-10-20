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Multan contractor remanded in killing of 15-year-old worker

The boy, a resident of Muzaffargarh district who lived in an orphanage, worked as an electrician for Nazir and was leaving the job when the incident occurred.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MULTAN: A contractor accused of killing his 15-year-old worker by deliberately striking him with a vehicle was handed over to police on a three-day physical remand after appearing in court on Tuesday.


The suspect, Tauqeer Nazir, was presented before Area Magistrate Sadia Aslam. As he appeared in court, lawyers slapped him repeatedly, according to witnesses.


Police said the deceased, Waseem Abbas, had been subjected to forced labor. The boy, a resident of Muzaffargarh district who lived in an orphanage, worked as an electrician for Nazir and was leaving the job when the incident occurred.


CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy running in an attempt to escape a speeding vehicle. The car chased him and struck him; he fell and rammed into the door of a nearby house, dying on impact from critical head injuries.


DHA police registered a murder case on behalf of the state and arrested Nazir. According to initial reports, the boy was unhappy with the contractor and ran away after leaving the work. The suspect first chased him on foot, then pursued him in a car with his friend, Amjad Ali, and hit him.


Nazir had accused Waseem of theft, but no evidence was found, police said.


Rescue workers and police shifted the body to a morgue for autopsy.

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