Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the Pakistan Navy for its successful counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Navy seized about $96 million worth of narcotics during two operations in the Arabian Sea, intercepting two vessels and recovering nearly 2,850 kilograms of drugs from hidden compartments, the military said on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.





The operations were carried out by Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook at extended distances from Pakistan’s coast as part of efforts to stop illegal drug trafficking at sea, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

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The navy recovered about 850 kilograms of ice and 2,000 kilograms of hashish and cannabis from the two dhows. The drugs were taken into custody and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further action and legal proceedings, ISPR said.

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President Asif Ali Zardari praised the Pakistan Navy for its successful counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea. In a statement, he said the navy has played an important role in stopping illegal activities within Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and protecting regional maritime security.





Zardari also praised the navy’s continued vigilance, preparedness and determination to prevent drug smuggling at sea. Last month, the Pakistan Navy seized narcotics estimated to be worth about $750 million during a joint counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea.





In June, the navy recovered nearly 2,000 kilograms of drugs, including 1,500 kilograms of hashish and 500 kilograms of ice, near the Gwadar coastline. The seized drugs were valued at around $215 million on the international market.

In October last year, the Pakistan Navy also seized narcotics worth more than $972 million from sailboats operating in the Arabian Sea.





The navy said the operations demonstrated its continued presence and vigilance in the Arabian Sea and its commitment to strengthening maritime security and preventing illegal trafficking.