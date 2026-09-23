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Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan

Joint intelligence-based operation in Pishukan seizes large quantities of alcohol and illegal medicines.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Balochistan

GWADAR: Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards have thwarted an attempted smuggling operation in Pishukan, Balochistan, recovering a large quantity of prohibited goods during a joint intelligence-based operation, the military’s media wing said.


The operation was carried out with support from the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center, targeting efforts to move prohibited items through the area.


According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of alcohol and illegal medicines.


The confiscated items were handed over to the Pakistan Coast Guards for further legal action, the statement said.


The operation highlighted coordination between the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Coast Guards in detecting and disrupting smuggling attempts through intelligence sharing and joint action.


The two institutions reaffirmed their commitment to preventing Pakistan’s maritime areas and territory from being used for smuggling and other illegal activities.

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