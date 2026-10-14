Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov

Iqbal Day is observed annually on Nov. 9 to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: Students and government employees in Pakistan may enjoy three consecutive holidays in November as Iqbal Day falls on Monday, November 9.

Iqbal Day is observed annually on Nov. 9 to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet and philosopher widely known as the national poet of Pakistan.

According to the report, the public holiday will fall on a Monday this year, giving government employees a three-day break from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 9, including the regular weekend holidays.

Educational institutions are also expected to remain closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, allowing students to enjoy three consecutive days off.

However, the holiday arrangements remain subject to official notifications from the relevant authorities.

Earlier, all public and private schools, colleges and universities in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will remain closed Monday, Oct. 12, following separate notifications issued by district administrations.

The closures in Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera follow the imposition of emergency in the province and the prevailing situation, officials said. The orders cover educational institutions across all three districts.

In Swabi, the deputy commissioner and District Education Officer directed all public and private educational institutions to suspend activities for the day in view of the current situation.

The Mardan deputy commissioner also announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Oct. 12. All examinations and papers scheduled for Monday have been cancelled under the district's orders.

In Nowshera, Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman issued similar instructions, closing public and private educational institutions and suspending teaching activities. Examinations scheduled for the day have also been cancelled.

The notifications announce closures for Oct. 12 only. They do not specify revised dates for the cancelled examinations in Mardan and Nowshera.