‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications

Addressing students across Punjab, she encouraged them to believe in their abilities.

The chief minister said the initiative was designed to break barriers, create more educational opportunities

Talented students across Punjab have a new opportunity to pursue their academic dreams as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces that applications are open for the next cycle of the CM Punjab Honhaar Scholarship Program.





The initiative aims to support students financially, expand access to higher education and help young people build brighter futures. In a X post, Maryam Nawaz said the scholarship program had empowered 160,000 talented students, providing opportunities across 70 disciplines focused on future career prospects.

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The chief minister said the initiative was designed to break barriers, create more educational opportunities and help young people achieve their academic goals.





Addressing students across Punjab, she encouraged them to believe in their abilities, remain dedicated to their studies and never allow difficulties to stop them from pursuing their dreams.





“Your talent deserves opportunity, your hard work deserves recognition, and your ambitions deserve the chance to flourish,” she said.





Maryam Nawaz added that students’ achievements would play an important role in shaping Punjab’s future. She also urged eligible applicants to submit their applications through the scholarship portal.





Students interested in the program have been advised to visit the official portal to review the eligibility criteria, required documents and application deadlines for the new cycle.