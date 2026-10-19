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Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area

‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications

Addressing students across Punjab, she encouraged them to believe in their abilities.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The chief minister said the initiative was designed to break barriers, create more educational opportunities

Talented students across Punjab have a new opportunity to pursue their academic dreams as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces that applications are open for the next cycle of the CM Punjab Honhaar Scholarship Program.


The initiative aims to support students financially, expand access to higher education and help young people build brighter futures. In a X post, Maryam Nawaz said the scholarship program had empowered 160,000 talented students, providing opportunities across 70 disciplines focused on future career prospects.

The chief minister said the initiative was designed to break barriers, create more educational opportunities and help young people achieve their academic goals.


Addressing students across Punjab, she encouraged them to believe in their abilities, remain dedicated to their studies and never allow difficulties to stop them from pursuing their dreams.


“Your talent deserves opportunity, your hard work deserves recognition, and your ambitions deserve the chance to flourish,” she said.


Maryam Nawaz added that students’ achievements would play an important role in shaping Punjab’s future. She also urged eligible applicants to submit their applications through the scholarship portal.


Students interested in the program have been advised to visit the official portal to review the eligibility criteria, required documents and application deadlines for the new cycle.

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