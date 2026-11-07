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12 farmers receive tractors under Punjab's Green Tractor Scheme

Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mahmood Ranjha handed over the tractor keys to the successful applicants.

Web Desk November 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The first 12 successful applicants have already received their tractor keys.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Twelve farmers in Mandi Bahauddin have received keys to powerful tractors under the Punjab government's Green Tractor Scheme.


A distribution ceremony was held at the district office as part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiatives to support the farming community.


Provincial Assembly member and Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mahmood Ranjha handed over the tractor keys to the successful applicants.


Speaking at the event, Khalid Mahmood Ranjha said the provincial government was providing a subsidy of Rs750,000 for each tractor to help farmers purchase modern agricultural equipment.


He said a total of 174 farmers in the district would receive tractors through a transparent online lottery. The first 12 successful applicants have already received their tractor keys.


Khalid Mahmood Ranjha added that the remaining tractors would be distributed in different phases.


He said providing farmers with modern machinery would improve agricultural practices, increase productivity and help boost crop yields.


The farmers who received the tractors thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab government for introducing the financial support program.

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