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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks

Mao Ning is scheduled to inaugurate the China-Pakistan Information Corridor.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Consultations between the foreign ministry spokespersons of Pakistan and China are scheduled for Oct. 26.

ISLAMABAD: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, Oct. 25, 2026, with a high-level delegation as Islamabad and Beijing mark 75 years of diplomatic relations according to reports.


Preparations for the visit have been completed, according to diplomatic reports. Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, embassy staff and Pakistani officials are expected to welcome the delegation at the airport.


During her visit, Mao is scheduled to inaugurate the China-Pakistan Information Corridor and attend a special ceremony at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre as the chief guest.


The event forms part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, alongside activities related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


Mao Ning is also expected to visit Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan.


Reports said consultations between the foreign ministry spokespersons of Pakistan and China are scheduled for Oct. 26. Discussions are expected to cover issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in information sharing and communications.


The visit highlights ongoing efforts by Pakistan and Beijing to deepen their longstanding relationship through diplomatic engagement and closer collaboration in communications and information sharing.

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