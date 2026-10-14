Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms

Dr. Javaid outlined five pathways for Pakistan by upgrading existing strengths in textiles, agriculture and IT.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chancellor of PIDE, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, called for a globally competitive, export-driven economy to overcome Pakistan’s recurring balance-of-payments crises and strengthen economic sovereignty.





Inaugurating the 39th International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) at PIDE.





He said sustained prosperity requires expanding the country’s capacity to earn foreign exchange. The conference is being held under the theme “Mission $100 Billion: The National Race for Sustainable Export-led Prosperity.”





“A nation’s economic sovereignty rests on its ability to pay its way in the world,” the Minister said, highlighting Pakistan’s widening export gap with successful Asian economies.





Under URAAN Pakistan, he emphasised competitive clusters, complete value chains and integration into global supply networks.





He urged PIDE and the research community to develop actionable export roadmaps identifying products, markets, missing capabilities, institutional responsibilities and delivery timelines.





He also stressed that export success requires policy continuity beyond political transitions and welcomed research that challenges government assumptions.





Delivering his Presidential Address, “Why Pakistan Does Not Export More: Rewiring Pakistan’s Economy for Global Competitiveness,” PIDE Vice Chancellor and PSDE President Dr. Nadeem Javaid argued that Pakistan’s export weakness reflects an economic incentive structure that has made competing internationally less attractive than serving protected domestic markets.





He described a self-reinforcing export trap as a narrow export base intensifies foreign-exchange pressures, which constrain the investment and productive imports needed to build competitiveness.





“One hundred billion dollars is the scoreboard, not the strategy,” Dr. Javaid said, stressing that the pathways must build firms’ capabilities, with support disciplined by measurable performance and success judged by better jobs, higher real wages and improved living standards.





Drawing on the research, Dr. Javaid outlined five pathways for Pakistan by upgrading existing strengths in textiles, agriculture and IT for attracting export-oriented investment that brings technology, buyers and domestic supplier opportunities.

Building the next generation of exporters from first orders to scale and higher-value production along with developing new export growth engines through experimentation and performance-based support; and converting diplomatic relationships and geographic advantages into commercial connectivity through usable corridors, recognized standards and buyer networks.





Guest of Honour Mr. Yuan Jianmin, Senior Advisor to the Xinjiang Government, China, highlighted opportunities to deepen Pakistan–China economic cooperation through CPEC 2.0.





He proposed expanding trade in agricultural and food products, establishing a green channel at Khunjerab for fresh produce, widening RMB use in cross-border payments, and advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, IT outsourcing and computing infrastructure. His remarks underscored opportunities to translate connectivity into trade and productive partnerships.





Presenting the Secretary’s Report, Dr. Faheem Jehangir, PIDE, and Secretary, PSDE, said 24 papers had been selected through blind review from 204 abstracts, while 31 PhD scholars were participating in poster presentations.





He announced cash awards for outstanding papers and posters at the Minister’s direction and reported the addition of 541 PSDE members.





The two-day conference brings together researchers, policymakers and business leaders through panel discussions, memorial lectures, technical and showcase sessions, and a dedicated PhD symposium focused on research writing and publishing.