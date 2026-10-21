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France restricts movement in several cities as unrest continues

Protests over rising living costs have intensified in Greece, with teachers, students and public-sector employees taking to the streets in major cities.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: Authorities in France have imposed curfews and movement restrictions in several cities to contain violent protests that have continued for days over rising living costs, unemployment and a lack of educational facilities.


According to international media reports, the demonstrations have been marked by vandalism, arson and clashes, leaving around 1,000 police officers injured. Authorities have arrested 2,400 people during the unrest.


To restore order, restrictions on movement have been introduced in Paris, Lyon, Nice and several northern areas, with curfews imposed in multiple locations.


The protests have continued amid public frustration over the rising cost of living, joblessness and limited access to educational opportunities.


Authorities have tightened security measures as they seek to contain the violence and prevent further damage to property.


On the other hand, Protests over rising living costs have intensified in Greece, with teachers, students and public-sector employees taking to the streets in major cities, including Athens and Thessaloniki.


Demonstrators are demanding relief from inflation, improved funding for schools and universities, and measures to address the country’s housing crisis.


Authorities have deployed around 3,000 police officers to manage the demonstrations. Surveillance drones and water cannon vehicles have also been highlighted as part of security arrangements.


A major protest gathering is scheduled for noon at Propylaea in central Athens, where demonstrators are expected to assemble over rising education costs and broader economic concerns.


Students have also organised protest camps in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras and Ioannina, calling for affordable education and action to address the housing crisis.


Teachers and education groups are demanding better funding for schools and safer school buildings, while public-sector and health workers have joined the wider protest movement.


The demonstrations have also disrupted public transport. Authorities have announced that Athens’ Panepistimio metro station will remain closed from 10 a.m., while five stations on the Thessaloniki metro network are scheduled to close temporarily from 9 a.m.


Commuters have been advised to check metro station access and transport services before travelling.


The protests come amid broader public concern over the cost of living and economic pressures affecting households across Greece and other parts of Europe.

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