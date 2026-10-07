Thursday, October 8, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 8, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.82 PKR
Rs. 396.65/ltr
DIESEL
-0.91 PKR
Rs. 394.94/ltr
Headlines
Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France

Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that events in France were the result of uncontrolled immigration.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: US President Donald Trump has blamed Islam and mass immigration for ongoing student protests in France, saying the unrest is not about the country’s education system.

According to Agence France-Presse, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that events in France were the result of uncontrolled immigration.

“This is not about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a great country,” Trump said in his post.

Students in France have been protesting against the education system, teacher shortages and admission policies. Authorities have closed schools across the country for a week as demonstrations have intensified.

About 5,000 people have been arrested during two weeks of protests, according to the report.

France 24 reported that Trump was further promoting his global right-wing political message ahead of the closely contested U.S. midterm elections.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot pushed back against Trump’s comments, saying France should not allow other countries to interpret the unrest in its own way.

“If we do not write our own story, others will write it for us,” Barrot said.

Recommended

UK, France under fire as Trump threatens to end support

UK, France under fire as Trump threatens to end support
Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%

Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%
Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India
Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media

Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media
Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran

Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran
President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks

President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks
We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump

We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump
Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran

Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran
President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions

Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions
President Trump optimistic about Iran agreement outcome

President Trump optimistic about Iran agreement outcome
President Trump warns Iran amid renewed deal push

President Trump warns Iran amid renewed deal push