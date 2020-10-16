BOL News - Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

*Change over last 24 hours
Total Cases326,216[+736*]
Active Cases9,855
Recovered309,646[+510*]
Deaths6,715[+13*]
Total Cases42,086,550[+118,976*]
Active Cases9,709,879
Recovered31,232,416[+54,462*]
Deaths1,144,255[+2,084*]
ProvinceAJK
Confirmed Cases3,688
Active Cases768
Recovered2,835
Deaths85
ProvinceGB
Confirmed Cases4,127
Active Cases203
Recovered3,834
Deaths90
ProvinceBalochistan
Confirmed Cases15,767
Active Cases237
Recovered15,382
Deaths148
ProvinceIslamabad
Confirmed Cases18,578
Active Cases1,323
Recovered17,050
Deaths205
ProvinceKPK
Confirmed Cases38,886
Active Cases477
Recovered37,142
Deaths1,267
ProvincePunjab
Confirmed Cases102,253
Active Cases2,623
Recovered97,301
Deaths2,329
ProvinceSindh
Confirmed Cases142,917
Active Cases4,224
Recovered136,102
Deaths2,591
Sindh police Issue Is A Self-Imposed Crisis Of Sindh Government: PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to field the provincial leadership and federal...
CTD Foils Terror Plot In Mastung, 4 Terrorists Killed
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed four terrorists in an operation in...
Govt Announces To Hold Sirat-un-Nabi Conference On 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
The federal government has announced to hold Sirat-un-Nabi conference on the occasion...
FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list till February, appreciates its progress
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to keep Pakistan on...
PIA no longer officiating allowances of it’s cabin crew
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will not be taking charge of their cabin...
India Will Fail To Blacklist Pakistan In FATF: Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India will fail to...
Who’s eligible to be test captain : Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan?
Star batsman, Babar Azam or wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan are set to replace...
Top News
Sudan Agrees To US Deal To Normalize Ties With Israel
Sudan has agreed to normalize relations with and Israel. According...
Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Shifted To Karachi
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all the...
problematic global situations may affect US Election outcome
Though the international community has criticized US President Trump in...
US Election 2020 | Live updates | Trump VS Obama
The Indian-American community is playing an active role in participating...
Featured News
UFC 254: Hira Mani supports Khabib Nurmagomedov
As UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is scheduled...
Adnan Siddiqui is grateful for his fans’ love
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is one of the top male actors in...
PICTURES: Aima Baig celebrates sister Komal Baig’s birthday
The young and talented singer Aima Baig is one of the most...
Most Popular
Trending
Videos
I Will Bring Nawaz Sharif Back | Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
I Will Bring Nawaz Sharif Back | Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
Nawaz Sharif Vs PTI | The Special Report With Mudasser Iqbal Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
Nawaz Sharif Escape Plane? | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
CCTV Footage Capt Safdar | Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Fiza Akbar Kahn Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020
Intelligence Report and PDM Jalsa | Tajzia with Sami Ibrahim Complete Episode 21st Oct 2020
Achakzai Hate Urdu Language | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020
Pakistan
PM Appoints Rauf Hassan As Special Assistant For Information
Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Rauf Hassan as Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting. According to the Prime Minister's Media Office, the Prime Minister has appointed Rauf Hassan as Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting. According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Rauf Hassan has been appointed...
International
Sports
Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Shifted To Karachi
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all the three T20...
UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje – start time, live stream
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will face off tomorrow in...
Entertainment
UFC 254: Hira Mani supports Khabib Nurmagomedov
As UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is scheduled for tomorrow, Pakistani actress Hira Mani revealed that the Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Khabib is her inspiration. A day before the biggest fighting match of 2020, Hira was seen rooting for Khabib. Taking to her Instagram...
Business
Health
air pollution worldwide needs to be addressed
Air pollution worldwide takes the lives of approximately seven million people every...
Health Benefits of practicing Asana & Pranayama
Yoga is a form of therapy which is backed by science for...