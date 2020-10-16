BOL News - Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

Sindh police Issue Is A Self-Imposed Crisis Of Sindh Government: PM
6 hours ago

Sindh police Issue Is A Self-Imposed Crisis Of Sindh Government: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to field the provincial leadership and federal...
CTD Foils Terror Plot In Mastung, 4 Terrorists Killed
2 hours ago

CTD Foils Terror Plot In Mastung, 4 Terrorists Killed

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed four terrorists in an operation in...
Govt Announces To Hold Sirat-un-Nabi Conference On 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
4 hours ago

Govt Announces To Hold Sirat-un-Nabi Conference On 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

The federal government has announced to hold Sirat-un-Nabi conference on the occasion...
FATF Pakistan
5 hours ago

FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list till February, appreciates its progress

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to keep Pakistan on...
PIA
6 hours ago

PIA no longer officiating allowances of it's cabin crew

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will not be taking charge of their cabin...
India Will Fail To Blacklist Pakistan In FATF: Foreign Minister
7 hours ago

India Will Fail To Blacklist Pakistan In FATF: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India will fail to...
Pakistan Test Cricket
7 hours ago

Who's eligible to be test captain : Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan?

Star batsman, Babar Azam or wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan are set to replace...
Bahawalpur Corps Organise Triathlon Sporting Event At Bahawalpur
8 hours ago

Bahawalpur Corps Organised Triathlon Sporting Event At Bahawalpur

Triathlon sporting event was organised at Bahawalpur under auspices of Bahawalpur Corps,...

Top News

33 mins ago
Sudan Agrees To US Deal To Normalize Ties With Israel

Sudan has agreed to normalize relations with and Israel. According...
Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Will Be Shifted To Karachi
4 hours ago
Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Shifted To Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all the...
US
5 hours ago
problematic global situations may affect US Election outcome

Though the international community has criticized US President Trump in...
US electoral
8 hours ago
US Election 2020 | Live updates | Trump VS Obama

The Indian-American community is playing an active role in participating...
Justice Qazi
9 hours ago
Justice Qazi Faez Isa, family declare assets

Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family...
Featured News

Hira Mani supports khabib
46 mins ago
UFC 254: Hira Mani supports Khabib Nurmagomedov

As UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is scheduled...
Adnan Siddiqui birthday
57 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui is grateful for his fans' love

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is one of the top male actors in...
Aima Baig celebrates sisters Birthday
1 hour ago
PICTURES: Aima Baig celebrates sister Komal Baig's birthday

The young and talented singer Aima Baig is one of the most...
Celebrity couples wedding
2 hours ago
These Pakistani celebrities got hitched during the coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many things have slowed down around the...

Most Popular

Rafael Nadal
15 hours ago

Nadal to swap his rackets with Golf clubs in Balearic Championship

The Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal, popularly known as King of Clay,  will be swapping his rackets...
Khabib
1 day ago

UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals stylish collection of his cars

Muslim Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov has made some stylish collection of his cars since...
Pomegranate health benefits
1 day ago

Pomegranate – The wonder fruit

Pomegranate or mainly Anaar is known as the 'fruit of paradise' because of its nutritional value...
Umair Jaswal Sana Javed newly-weds
2 days ago

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed give fans major husband-wife goals with a loved-up snap

Newly-wed couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed have extended gratitude to the fans and admirers for...
PUBG season 9 launched
2 days ago

PUBG Season 9 out: Have a look at the new updates, features

The Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Season 9 is out with new interesting features including new outfits...
Tesla profit spiked up
2 days ago

Tesla breaks revenue record despite the pandemic

The Electric-Car maker Tesla has recorded a major profit spike of a fifth quarter in a...
Trending

1
Shahroze Sabzwari
11 hours ago

Shahroze Sabzwari in hot waters for supporting Donald Trump
2
Donald Trump India filthy
15 hours ago

Trump's 'filthy' comment ignites Indian Twitter
3
Indian Media Faces Humiliation Over False Claims Of 'Civil War' In Pakistan
1 day ago

Indian Media Faces Humiliation Over False Claims Of ‘Civil War’ In Pakistan
4
BTS Jungkook
2 days ago

BTS: Jungkook becomes director for BE album
5
Wedding photoshoot
2 days ago

Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like…

Videos

I Will Bring Nawaz Sharif Back | Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020

46 mins ago

I Will Bring Nawaz Sharif Back | Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020

I Will Bring Nawaz Sharif Back | Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
1 hour ago

Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Fiza Akbar Khan Complete Episode 23rd Ocrt 2020

Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Fiza Akbar Khan Complete Episode 23rd Ocrt 2020
2 hours ago

Prediction About Pakistan | Tajzia with Sami Ibrahim Complete Episode 23rd October 2020

Prediction About Pakistan | Tajzia with Sami Ibrahim Complete Episode 23rd October 2020
2 hours ago

Aj Ki Taza Khabar with Summaiya Rizwan Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020

Aj Ki Taza Khabar with Summaiya Rizwan Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif Vs PTI | The Special Report With Mudasser Iqbal Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020

Nawaz Sharif Vs PTI | The Special Report With Mudasser Iqbal Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
3 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif Escape Plane? | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020

Nawaz Sharif Escape Plane? | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 23rd Oct 2020
1 day ago

CCTV Footage Capt Safdar | Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Fiza Akbar Kahn Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020

CCTV Footage Capt Safdar | Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Fiza Akbar Kahn Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020
1 day ago

Intelligence Report and PDM Jalsa | Tajzia with Sami Ibrahim Complete Episode 21st Oct 2020

Intelligence Report and PDM Jalsa | Tajzia with Sami Ibrahim Complete Episode 21st Oct 2020
1 day ago

Achakzai Hate Urdu Language | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020

Achakzai Hate Urdu Language | Ab Pata Chala with Usama Ghazi Complete Episode 22nd Oct 2020
1 day ago

Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar with Summaiya Rizwan | 22nd Oct 2020

Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar with Summaiya Rizwan | 22nd Oct 2020
1 day ago

The Special Report with Mudasser Iqbal Complete Episode | 22nd October 2020

The Special Report with Mudasser Iqbal Complete Episode | 22nd October 2020

Pakistan

PM Appoints Rauf Hassan As Special Assistant For Information
13 mins ago

PM Appoints Rauf Hassan As Special Assistant For Information

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Rauf Hassan as Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting. According to the Prime Minister's Media Office, the Prime Minister has appointed Rauf Hassan as Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting. According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Rauf Hassan has been appointed...
FATF Pakistan
5 hours ago
FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list till February, appreciates its progress

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to keep Pakistan on the grey list,...
Sindh police Issue Is A Self-Imposed Crisis Of Sindh Government: PM
6 hours ago
Sindh police Issue Is A Self-Imposed Crisis Of Sindh Government: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to field the provincial leadership and federal ministers in Sindh...
PIA
6 hours ago
PIA no longer officiating allowances of it’s cabin crew

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will not be taking charge of their cabin crew’s allowances starting...
India Will Fail To Blacklist Pakistan In FATF: Foreign Minister
7 hours ago
India Will Fail To Blacklist Pakistan In FATF: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India will fail to blacklist Pakistan in...

International

33 mins ago

Sudan Agrees To US Deal To Normalize Ties With Israel

Sudan has agreed to normalize relations with and Israel. According to foreign news agency Reuters, senior US officials said President...
US
5 hours ago

problematic global situations may affect US Election outcome
US electoral
8 hours ago

US Election 2020 | Live updates | Trump VS Obama
Lebanon
12 hours ago

Lebanese Artist makes statue from the debris of Beirut explosion
Edward Snowden, The Whistle-blower Attains Citizenship in Russia
12 hours ago

Former NSA Contractor Edward Snowden granted residential rights in Russia
Sports

24 mins ago

Boxer Waseem's dance video went viral on social media

Apart from knocking his competitors out, professional Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem also knows how to shake his legs. A dance...
4 hours ago

Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Shifted To Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all the three T20...

Smog In Lahore: Remaining Matches Of PSL 2020 Will Be Shifted To Karachi
4 hours ago

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje – start time, live stream

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will face off tomorrow in...

UFC 254
7 hours ago

Who's eligible to be test captain : Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan?

Star batsman, Babar Azam or wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan are set to replace...

Pakistan Test Cricket

Entertainment

Hira Mani supports khabib
46 mins ago

UFC 254: Hira Mani supports Khabib Nurmagomedov

As UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje is scheduled for tomorrow, Pakistani actress Hira Mani revealed that the Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Khabib is her inspiration. A day before the biggest fighting match of 2020, Hira was seen rooting for Khabib. Taking to her Instagram...
Aima Baig celebrates sisters Birthday
1 hour ago
PICTURES: Aima Baig celebrates sister Komal Baig's birthday

The young and talented singer Aima Baig is one of the most loved celebrities in...
Celebrity couples wedding
2 hours ago
These Pakistani celebrities got hitched during the coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many things have slowed down around the world. Governments' of...
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah
2 hours ago
Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal share new photos from their Nikkah ceremony

The newly-wed Pakistani celebrity couple, Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have shared their lovely moments...
Amna Ilyas Dawar Mehmood
9 hours ago
Are Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood dating?

Rumors about model Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood were circulating a few days ago that...

Business

Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates
5 hours ago

SBP starts issuing Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates

The State Bank of Pakistan issued a statement on Friday that it has started issuing the Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates...
USD rate in Pakistan
8 hours ago

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 23 October 2020
USD TO PKR
8 hours ago

US Dollar rate decreased by 45 paise
World Bank
12 hours ago

World Bank appreciates Pakistan's reform agenda during COVID-19
British Airways
14 hours ago

British Airways to slash winter flight schedule after $1.54 billion quarterly loss
Health

Type 2 Diabetes
10 hours ago

Professional tips in order to administer diabetes

With Type 2 Diabetes, physical exercise is recommended regularly and it should be an integral part of one’s management plan....
1 day ago

air pollution worldwide needs to be addressed

Air pollution worldwide takes the lives of approximately seven million people every...

air pollution worldwide
1 day ago

Health Benefits of practicing Asana & Pranayama

Yoga is a form of therapy which is backed by science for...

health benefits
1 day ago

Pomegranate – The wonder fruit

Pomegranate or mainly Anaar is known as the 'fruit of paradise' because...

Pomegranate health benefits