Mind-Blowing Capture: Man Captures Record-Breaking 7-Foot Shark

According to Simon Davidson, he battled with the porbeagle shark for an hour before catching it.

A fisherman is overjoyed after catching a seven-foot shark off the coast of Devon in the United Kingdom. According to the media, the shark was over seven feet long with a six-foot girth, making it the largest capture ever made in British waters.

According to Simon Davidson, he battled with the porbeagle shark for an hour before catching it. In a Facebook post, the Northamptonshire big game fisherman claimed his body was “battered” after the encounter, but that it was the “greatest mind-blowing capture” of his life.

Mr. Davidson described the catch as “once in a lifetime,” “I managed to catch a 550lb porbeagle shark. It’s totally blown me away, my body is battered, but I am ecstatic.”

Mr. Davidson and six other fishermen spent almost an hour reeling in the ‘monster’ shark to their boat.

He added, “My bait got taken and I didn’t think it was a big fish because it hadn’t started to fight yet,” the fisherman said of his world-record-breaking capture.”

“Then I reeled it into the side of the boat and it was a real monster.”

“Suddenly it took off through the water and pulled around 600 meters of my line and it was a brutal battle to pull it back in.”

“It was an hour of agony. You get to the point where your legs and arms are shaking and you just think your body is going to give up.”

Mr. Davidson went on to say that the thought of sharks this large patrolling the sea was “terrifying.”

The shark was believed to weigh approximately 550 pounds (249 kg). After being measured, it was released back into the sea.

According to Ladbible, angler Chris Bennett holds the record for the largest porbeagle shark captured in the UK, with a 507 pound (230 kg) sample obtained in 1993. The fish must, however, be weighed on land to be thought an official record by the British Records Fish Committee, which implies it must be killed. Because most fishermen don’t want to harm sharks, they weigh their catches before returning them to the sea.