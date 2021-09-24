Prize of the raffle will be a James bond coin worth £175k

Rare James Bond coin worth £175k up for Grabs
A 2kg pure gold coin honoring James Bond, said to be worth £175k, is up for sale on the raffle in Wiltshire.
It was created by British artist Laura Clancy and shows Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 in the middle of a gun barrel design with the 007 marks below.
This is the first of just seven that the Royal Mint has produced.
Jon White, a businessman, is the one holding the golden currency. A part of the raffle proceeds will be donated to charity.
The opposite of the coin shows the Queen’s picture.
The 24-carat gold coin, which is claimed to be one of the Royal Mint’s biggest ever, is being stored in a secret location ahead of a live online draw on May 2, 2022.
